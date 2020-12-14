My grandfather Max came to the U.S. alone at the age of 13 from Poland to escape the Nazis. Subsequently, his entire family was wiped out for the crime of being Jewish. He came to this country not speaking a word of English but worked hard and ultimately became a successful small business owner. He raised four children and was beloved by all of his nine grandchildren. Max was one of the kindest, and most gentle people you could ever hope to meet, and he would have given the shirt off of his back to anyone in need.
Any individual who thinks it’s a good idea to post material from a neo-Nazi website, along with ignorant, bigoted images, has no place in the New Hampshire House of Representatives. I do not want to serve in a legislative body that is home to any kind of hate against individuals because of their race, religion, creed or color.
I am hopeful that the House Leadership and Governor Sununu will ask Representative Johnson to do the right thing and resign from office in order to protect the dignity and standing of our legislative body.
Anita Burroughs
State Rep
Bartlett, Jackson and Hart's Location
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.