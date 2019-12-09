To The Daily Sun,
This letter is response to the letter written by Joel Muzzey/Vivian Price of Carlsbad, California. You and your family may be in the minority of those who use Airbnb rentals in the Lakes Region; I hope you are. The types of people we see renting in our area are not always pleasant to have around. Noise, lots of cars and disregard, especially for environmentally friendly considerations, are a big problem for residents who are taxpayers. Trespassing, improper use of boats, infringement upon endangered species such as our beloved loons, and all sorts of things go on day in and day out. It might not be YOU, but it sure is a large percentage of the people that come that are, dare I say, terrible for us to put up with. It is not fair, not fair at all. We pay huge sums of tax dollars, and our personal peace is infringed upon by those who come and use our neighborhoods as their “hotels” and, especially, with tons of visitors. These WERE quiet neighborhoods where you could say hi and know those who live near you. We have no clue who the “guests” are and have increased thefts in our neighborhood too.
One by one, homes on our small lake have “fallen” to Airbnb rentals. One by one, we lose volunteers who are residents who work on water quality testing, invasive weed watching and take proper care environmentally. If each and every renter would live as if they lived year-round in the rental property and volunteer to do environmental cleanup, pick up the trash left behind by uncaring people and truly follow good citizen rules, that would be nice, but it sure isn’t happening. We’ve dealt with loud dogs, fireworks and the like time and time again. How would you like this next door to you? No, you wouldn’t. A property owner who rents out their place is not my friend; they are business owners who are in it for the money. Those property owners are not doing right by their neighbors. If they refuse to put a stop to this kind of rental in a neighborhood, it is up to the law.
The things that make our beloved Lakes Region attractive to come to are very much at risk due to abuses. We the people who pay taxes and own these homes and live here put up with much. You, personally, might be “angels” when you come to this area, but you cannot speak for all. I’m afraid the angels are few and far between. The abusers come, in droves, and we truly need the law to protect us. If you start paying my tax bill for me, then you have the right to offer your situation for us to consider.
A rental of a month or more vs. days/weekends is all that ought to be allowed, and even then the numbers of those on a small lake really shouldn’t be more than 5% of properties.
Linda Heminway
Bristol
