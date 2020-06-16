To The Daily Sun,
Days before the BLM Sunday night protest here in Laconia, Facebook was on fire with rumors of a gathering group of foreign thugs. They were overheard in the parking lot at Shaw's supermarket boasting of how the were going to "bust up" and create havoc. Similar rallies have been plagued with similar rumors and social media posts all over the U.S. during these protests. The rumors are a deliberate fabrication.
Why would anyone do that? Who does it serve? Goebels used similar tactics: Create an enemy where none exists, amplify their danger to the public, and lead the patriotic movement to stomp them out. It is a marvelous method for recruiting mindless followers who are then fed self sustaining justifications for their existence. Dear reader, have you seen similar trends in political leadership lately?
The BLM protests are being used as a foil for struggling hate groups to justify their own existence, and perhaps recruit a few local dupes into the movement. The key technique is a few misleading suggestions of enemy activity with just enough plausible information to hook you in.
Laconia's situation Sunday night was not unique. Gullible citizens are being swept into armed reaction all over the nation. Next, when they unite, we will have some US version of the Brown Shirts. Wake up gunslingers, you are being used.
Read the article in Buzzfeed news: How The Antifa Fantasy Spread In Small Towns Across The US (https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/annehelenpetersen/antifa-rumors-george-floyd-protests)
Andrew Sanborn
Sanbornton
