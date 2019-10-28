To The Daily Sun,
Andrew Hosmer, while councilor of Ward Six, came out to our neighborhood and listened to our concerns for our safety in the winters. He took the time to appreciate our need to have our streets plowed in order for fire equipment and EMTs be able to reach people and property in the winter. Councilor Bruce Cheney of Ward One was also a part of this excellent display of responsibility of focusing the city government on our residents.
Andrew developed an acceptable plan complying with the Council policy on emergency lanes that did respect both the need to service residents and the city need to manage their commitments. An outstanding job for the taxpayers and the city departments.
Serving is not just balancing budgets and cutting expenses. It is about creating a climate that people and businesses want to locate here and to contribute to our culture. Andrew has this ability and desire to lead the people of this transforming city.
Please join with me and our neighbors in electing Andrew Hosmer as our next mayor.
Warren Hutchins
Former Planning Board Chair
Laconia
