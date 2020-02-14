To The Daily Sun,
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Republican Party passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. The party had a prolonged credibility ailment compounded by acute deceitfulness.
Born on March 20, 1854, in Ripon, Wisconsin, a proud descendent of the Whig and Know Nothing parties, it had been a stalwart defender of our democracy until recent years. Known in its earlier years as a proponent of abolition, higher wages for the working class and for jump starting the modern welfare system, the party also coalesced with America’s oldest political entity, the Democratic Party, as staunch stewards of the United States Constitution.
This was exemplified in the Watergate scandal when country was prioritized, not the Republican Party of Richard Milhous Nixon. Resisting the excesses of the executive branch by the legislative branch of government resulted in President Nixon’s resignation and guilty pleas and convictions of numerous Republican operatives and officials, including the former Atty. General of the United States, John Mitchell.
The Grand Old Party was predeceased by truthfulness, fiscal responsibility, and common decent courtesy.
The Conservative Cult that endorses nepotism, solicitation of foreign government intervention in our elections and the public denigration of active-duty military personnel and veterans survive the GOP. Remnants also include those approving the public ridicule of persons with disabilities, spontaneous grabbing of female genitalia, and huge tax reductions for corporations and the wealthy elite.
Cards of condolence may be sent to the White House with the sincere hope that they spark some sense of responsibility and conscience.
RIP GOP, you are dearly missed.
R.N. King
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.