To The Daily Sun,
Thank You to everyone who helped us have a successful summer program of promoting literacy for children in Laconia. Thank you to all our financial and in kind donators, that allowed us to cover 10 weeks of literacy donations to approximately 340 families with over 500 children.
These donations enabled us to purchase books, journals, pencils, coloring books, and colored pencils. Thank you to the Laconia Public Library and Gail Drucker, the Congregational Church of Laconia and Reverend Paula Gile for being our fiscal sponsor, Got Lunch Volunteers, who made the delivery of materials possible, and the 99 percent of parents who responded to the Got Lunch Survey, who said that their children read and enjoyed the literacy materials. Their comments were especially heart-warming.
Got Literacy Laconia was started in 2014 by a group of Got Lunch Volunteers. Their goal was to supplement the Got Lunch deliveries with literacy materials. Education does not stop on the last day of school, whether it is graduation or summer vacation.
The small effort of giving a child a book or a magazine feeds their minds as food feeds the rest of their bodies.
You can help us with this educational nourishment for next summer. Please consider sending a donation to Got Literacy Laconia, c/o Sarah Davis, 7 Bell Hill Drive, Laconia N.H. 03246.
In closing I would like to thank my fellow volunteers, Sarah Davis and Janet Streifer for their dedication and hard work to make Got Literacy Laconia possible.
Amy Kivimaki
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.