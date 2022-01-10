To The Daily Sun,
The American Legion Post family of Post 33 in Meredith would like to thank everyone who helped make the recent children's Christmas party a huge success. We were able to buy presents for more than 63 kids and we also were able to help eight families. There are too many to name for all their help and donations, but a big thanks to Pat and her staff at the Meredith Mobile Station for providing the pizza party.
Elliot Finn
American Legion Post 33 of Meredith
