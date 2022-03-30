To The Daily Sun,
Two recent letters to the editor brought attention to the trash alongside the north end of the WOW Trail. Unfortunately, every spring a cleanup is required after snow melt.
As of today the trash has been removed and the trail is clean thanks to the annual spring cleanup Parks & Recreation does for the trail. They have also put out the trash and recycle bins and will regularly empty them.
However, as we all know, a few people will continue to leave litter and the rest of us will continue to clean it up. We thank the many WOW Trail users who helps keep the trail clean by adding squats and lunges to their exercise routine.
We encourage trail users to email info@wowtrail.org if they see anything that needs attention out on the trail. Facebook users can follow us at WOW Trail to stay connected and join us in other maintenance activities.
Happy Spring.
Allan Beetle
WOW Trail
