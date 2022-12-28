To The Daily Sun,

Did you know that a recent trail count shows the usage of the WOW Trail has tripled to an estimated 72,000 users annually? Simply stated, more people than ever are taking advantage of the 4½ miles of paved multi-use trail linking Belmont to downtown Laconia and Lakeport. And it is hard to believe, but it’s been 12 years since Phase I of the trail was built from Elm Street in Lakeport to downtown Laconia, and five years since Phase II extended the trail to Belmont.

