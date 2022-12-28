Did you know that a recent trail count shows the usage of the WOW Trail has tripled to an estimated 72,000 users annually? Simply stated, more people than ever are taking advantage of the 4½ miles of paved multi-use trail linking Belmont to downtown Laconia and Lakeport. And it is hard to believe, but it’s been 12 years since Phase I of the trail was built from Elm Street in Lakeport to downtown Laconia, and five years since Phase II extended the trail to Belmont.
We are grateful to the many WOW Trail volunteers and ambassadors who continue to assist in maintenance and beautification efforts.
While the next phase for the continuation of the WOW Trail as originally designed remains temporarily on hold, the WOW Trail committee, along with Laconia city officials, are working together on a project called the Opechee Loop. This 5-mile neighborhood loop will make it easier and safer for residents and visitors to bike, walk or run to our parks, schools, beaches and to the businesses and amenities in downtown and Lakeport.
This project will likely take several years to complete, with adjacent neighborhoods having an opportunity to give their input along the way.
We are reaching out to residents and businesses asking for support. Their contributions to the WOW Trail, a 501C3 organization, will help us move forward, enhancing transportation and recreational options for our community. In addition, contributions will help us maintain the existing trail as we focus on fixing root cracks and additional maintenance items in the coming season.
Please visit wowtrail.org to find information about the trail, a map of the proposed Opechee Loop and a link to our GoFundMe page where people can make a tax-deductible donation.
