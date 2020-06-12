To The Daily Sun,
Yesterday I was yelled at by a stranger for believing that CoVid-19 is a real virus. Yesterday I heard someone talk about his desire to commit violent acts against peaceful protesters. And, yesterday, I read that men with assault weapons decided to climb a roof to monitor the behavior of other private citizens who were exercising their right to peaceful assembly.
Sadly, yesterday was not unusual. Here are the relevant facts:
— A virus is not political. It has no agenda other than to find a host and reproduce itself. Look it up if you don’t recall your high school biology class.
— A gun in your possession is not an invitation to deputize yourself and pretend that we live in a John Wayne movie.
— A brutal police officer is not representative of all police departments.
— A bad person is not representative of all who look — or pray — like them.
— A bad check is not deserving of being killed in the street. That’s for the most extreme situations like stopping a mass shooting.
— A protest is not a riot. A protest is legal in non-fascist countries.
We are in the midst of multiple crises. We need a leader who will unite and not divide us. It is very disturbing that the president fires those who do not sing his praises, wants to control the media, disregards the wisdom of medical and environmental experts, and called an elderly New York man an "Antifa provocateur."
Antifa is short for being anti-fascism regardless of conservative or liberal leanings. If our so-called leader is opposed to those who are anti-fascism what exactly does that tell you? If you still support him and the very un-American behavior of his worshippers, what does that say about you?
Alison Newton
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.