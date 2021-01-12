To The Daily Sun,
Four years ago, 6% of mail-in ballots were rejected. This election, with millions more mail-in ballots, only half a percent were rejected. How's that possible? How likely is it that Biden got more votes than any other president in the history of our country when he can't draw a crowd of more than 20 people? Nor did he campaign. The six swing states that President Trump was way ahead of by more than enough to declare him the winner on the morning after the election, all "magically" stopped counting for 3 hours earlier that morning. Why? Voters were given three full days after to get ballots in, set up by the court in Pennsylvania, not the Legislature - which is required by our Constitution. One incident led to the end of getting to the truth. Had the Supreme Court followed the Constitution, there would have been no need for the over 100,000 Trump supporters who went to the Capitol on Jan. 6, who wanted to make sure only legal votes counted, thereby protecting our republic where we all count as individuals protected by the Constitution. President Trump won without the massive cheating that pushed Biden over the top. Instead, a few Antifa members disguised as Trump supporters who were paid by top Democrats broke windows and got into the Capitol. Trump supporters were welcomed into the Capitol by the DC police. No supporters vandalized anything, no graffiti, no arson, no beatings, no guns were there. The DC police shot and killed a military veteran woman mainly because she was a Trump supporter. One DC cop was killed. A few others died. Yet how did this solitary incident “smokescreen" Democrats and spineless Republicans not to hear the objections to the illegal electoral college votes? Why won’t they work since this random incident ended in a few moments? Antifa, a liberal activist group of thugs, never stopped the violent crimes they started over seven months ago, daily. Cops were asked to stand down and watch them get away with rioting, vandalizing, looting, killing, maiming and arson. Democrats have tried to divorce Trump’s supporters from him for over four years, this second bogus impeachment nonsense continues for liberals who are filled with jealousy and hatred of the bond Trump has with literally millions of Americans, unsuccessfully. President Trump is the only recent memory president who put the American people first. From here on out, we’re sure to be last. Goodbye freedoms, we’ll miss you dearly. Especially in our checkbooks. We’ll soon have the Commander in Cheat and Kommie Harris in charge of the greatest country in the world, all because the truth needs to be kept hidden.
Alison James
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.