To The Daily Sun,
Oh my goodness, a response to the senseless letter that a blind person wrote about democracy should not be necessary, it is so laughable. The mess that Donald Trump left for Joe Biden? Was it energy independence, was it inflation under 2%, was it the lowest unemployment for Latino and Black workers in history, was it closed borders? This mess is owned by the Biden administration.
His first day in office began his war on fossil fuels. Just like you, he blames everyone but himself. Biden, a man of integrity, oh my goodness. He is the most corrupt politician in Washington. Have you heard of Hunter Biden? The Biden family has made millions from China, Ukraine, Russia and other 10% for the big guy! You need a new pair of glasses. A gigantic red wave is coming because old Joe has done a wonderful job! I'm done.
Albert R. Kober
Gilford
