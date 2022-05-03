To The Daily Sun,
I am writing in agreement with Brenda Moulton but more needs to be told as well. It's not just the condos for the rich, a.k.a. the way too high, ugly ones in the old Barton Motel, but others that go up like them. It brings lots more traffic and will bring the quality of life and all the city services will need to be increased which will lead to higher taxes. I think one big thing is missing and that is affordable housing for the working men and women. I have tried for the planning board twice and the ones in charge do not care for the working people that make this country great. I have lived in Laconia for six years and in the short time have started the see the quality of life start to go down. I moved to the Lakes Regain almost 30 years ago and pray that the quality of life does not go down the tubes. Some things are perfect like the Colonial Theatre and the festivals in the downtown area. I am a senior citizen like Brenda and do not like many of the things I see coming and would love to see all of the people in this great city to come together to keep this city a great place to live.
Alan Oszy
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.