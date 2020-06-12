To The Daily Sun,
Congratulations to the city of Laconia for having a symbolic yet peaceful public protest against racism last Sunday. It is to the credit of the many local "sheep dogs" who on their own, helped provide security to ensure it stayed that way. Just as it is your civil right to assemble and protest whatever is your grievance of the day, so it is our right to keep and bear the tools required to protect and defend lives and property.
There were reports from several reliable sources that large groups of people were here from other states, loudly bragging that they were going to do in Laconia what they did to other places, Starting with a legitimate protest, then morph into riots, looting and burning. This is straight from the anarchist's playbook. For every gun that you saw, there were many more armed citizens on patrol around the area standing ready to discourage that from happening. In spite of some incendiary rhetoric from a speaker at the rally, the trouble makers soon realized they weren't in New York City anymore and quickly got out of town afterwards. This is how we keep the peace in New Hampshire and any responsible person should feel grateful for it.
I was a protester myself as a young man during the Vietnam war. I went to Washington DC with two great friends on May Day 1971 and got tear gassed in front of the Lincoln Memorial. We were not looking for trouble but our cause was hijacked by Marxist revolutionaries bent on destruction and we got caught in the middle of it. In many cases, that is what is happening now, aided and encouraged by instigators in the Democratic Party and most mainstream media outlets filled with hate for President Trump and anyone who supports him. To them I ask what is more important to you? Hate and anarchy or helping America get through these tough times? Think carefully before you answer.
Alan Moon
Tilton
