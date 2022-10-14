The No. 1 issue for residents is affordable housing, not hotels or strip malls. The state should go under contract with multiple builders to create affordable housing units, including studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes. No need to get fancy furnishings but quality, functional housing for working families.
Set the criteria that requires applicants to be employed full time and have a history of responsible finances. The state can donate the land on all affordable homes, assist in funding site development for roads and utilities, and set the prices such that the monthly housing costs for mortgage, insurance and utilities do not exceed 40% of the applicant's annual income. Laconia could include a phase-in of real estate tax assessments to further help working families with housing and gaining home ownership. As with any affordable housing project, any future sale would limit windfall profits but yield a reasonable gain as families that establish themselves and need larger homes would be able to sell or trade up.
There's a huge statewide shortage of reasonably priced worker housing and this property is a great opportunity to make a difference in the lives of people in need. Eligibility standards should include employment longevity, family size, family income and other reasonable measures of character. The goal is to ensure the area doesn't become Section 8 rental housing but prideful ownership to secure a working person's future. Portions of the property intermixed could also be market-priced homes. Either way, contractors would make a reasonable profit while creating or protecting jobs, and the state creates much-needed affordable housing.
The state doesn't need a $10 million sale proceeds, it needs affordable housing units.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.