To The Daily Sun,
The writer George Jean Nathan said, “Bad officials are elected by good people who do not vote.” That’s why Republicans and unaffiliated voters should vote on Sept. 13.
Earlier this year, we all witnessed the outrageous behavior of bad officials who forgot that the job of elected officials was to serve the public.
The actions toward Gunstock and the Gunstock Area Commission of Reps. Michael Sylvia and Norm Silber, aided and abetted by Dawn Johnson, Glen Aldrich, Barbara Comtois, Paul Terry and others was nothing short of shameful. These Libertarian Free Staters got elected by pretending to be Republicans, then ignored the voters who elected them. Boycotting a vote which decided the fate of Gunstock, its employees and the local economy was one of the worst examples of public service we’ve ever seen. You know it’s bad when the governor calls for you to be ousted.
Republicans, in your name, some of these candidates supported CACR 32, a constitutional amendment for New Hampshire to secede from the United States. Many of them tried to stop House Resolution 10 on Jan. 7, 2021, condemning the violence at the U.S. Capitol.
Overshadowed by the absurd votes are the real human impacts their selfish agenda has had on our citizens. In January 2022, our county nursing home struggled to find help because of an uncompetitive pay scale. The delegation’s answer? Cut $1.37 million out of the county commission’s proposed budget. The result? Persistent staffing shortages that still have only 58 of 94 beds filled — and an almost 100-patient waiting list. The stories of dereliction of duty are endless.
As a Republican or unaffiliated voter, you can prevent the election of bad officials by taking a Republican ballot and voting for reasonable, responsible candidates you’ll find in our Voter’s Guide at CitizensforBelknap.org.
Al Posnack
Alton
