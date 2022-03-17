To The Daily Sun,
Norman Silber is correct in his letter of March 17. One hundred thousand dollars is a lot to spend on legal fees.
But let's set the record straight: those legal fees, which do not come out of taxpayers’ pockets, resulted from his delegation’s precipitous predatory public plan to unseat three Gunstock Area Commission members without cause on Nov. 16. What are you up to, Norm? Belknap County is watching.
Al Posnack
Alton Bay
