As we approach Election Day, I keep thinking about how tumultuous the past year has been for Belknap County. The drama has included Gunstock Mountain Resort, the Belknap County Delegation, the primary election, and now the buildup to the general election. It has been something to behold.
Now is a good time for reflection. What stands out most in my mind is voter engagement. The events of the past year aroused the voting public like never before. And we at Citizens for Belknap worked to help voters evaluate whether each candidate will protect our voters and county resources, or use their power to further an extreme agenda. Voters became more and more aware of who is representing them, and what those representatives stand for. They became enraged and engaged in county issues, which include not only Gunstock but essential county services like the nursing home, sheriff’s department and county jail.
There has been a lot of energy, anger and name-calling. But one thing stands out: Today the voters of Belknap County want a return to sensibility. A return to good governance. A return to respectful debate. We have already had a glimpse of that in the primaries. And I believe we will see more of the same on Nov. 8.
Nov. 8 is not an ending, but a beginning. Looking ahead, we must all commit to stay civically engaged and get our friends and neighbors engaged as well. Attend hearings, get to know the representatives and how they are — or are not — representing constituents.
In the 2020 elections, the majority of Belknap County’s voters were asleep at the wheel. The result of that slumber was the seismic year we have just had. Let’s all stay engaged Nov. 8 and beyond so that never happens again.
