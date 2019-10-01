To The Daily Sun,
I have to wonder if fans of the mainstream media "news" have read the Bloomberg News article reporting that the news business is on pace for it's worst job losses in a decade, as about 3,000 people have been laid off or been offered buyouts in the first five months of this year? Is this because news reporting use to be just that, reporting, whereas now it has become opinion journalism and extremely political?
Buzz Feed, Vice Media and CNN all have been hit very hard by this trend while network news suffers ever-continuing, declining-trust ratings. year after year. Why? Could it be that day-after-day for years now they peddle hate and division? First they hate Trump, then his supporters, conservatives and Christians. Most of these elite talking heads regard any flyover-state citizens as uninformed semi-literate who require their heavy handed guidance to make proper (by their measure) decisions. This is ironic considering for a decade they have been proven wrong time after time. You would think after both these things they might do some self introspection, but no, they continue to double down on their failed ideology of "Big Brother knows best."
This brings me to their latest fiasco in the hate Trump saga. The whistle-blower scandal. Back early in August, Adam "Shifty" Schiff was floating the idea that the president was pressuring the president of Ukraine to sabotage Joe Biden's campaign. Then nothing happened until last week when a reported CIA "whistle blower," who had no first-hand knowledge of the secure call between the two presidents, exploded into the news. (Wow, just like "Shifty" had suggested a month earlier.) Everyone jumped feet first into the fire, including MSM, Pelosi and the usual gang of hate Trumpers. Problem arose when the president released the full transcript and once again it was nothing like what was being pushed out. Another fake news, get the president conspiracy, no facts no evidence, just trash Trump. Lots of those fire flies got burned once again.
Folks, how many times do we have to see all these same people lie, distort and make up phony scandal/crimes against the president to finally know they can't be trusted? Frankly anyone who still believes anything they put out only reinforces and confirms elitist media opinions of us as hicks and dopes.I hope we prove them wrong and vote the leftist Democrats out of office.
Steve Earle
Gilford
