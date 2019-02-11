To The Daily Sun,
Each year since the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy in 2012, the number of incidents of gun violence on school grounds has grown. Our children deserve real action to stop this epidemic. And we must empower our youth to be part of the solution.
Sandy Hook Promise offers Say Something, a no-cost, easy-to-implement prevention program to teach students in schools and youth organizations how to identify the signs and signals of potential violence, especially in school media, and tell a trusted adult.
As teen suicide rates rise and school shootings fill the evening news, programs like these give me hope. Say Something has already averted countless violent incidents across the country. By training our children with simple steps to look at their peers and speak up, we can prevent violence before it happens.
That's why it's so important for schools and youth organizations to join the Say Something Call-to-Action Week (February 25-March 1). Together, we can take this simple step to help bring the change so badly needed. Learn more and register at www.sandyhookpromise.org/saysomething week.
Mary Flynn
Meredith
