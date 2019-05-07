To The Daily Sun,
Thank you, Beth, in reference to your: “New Hampshire property tax payers pay 62 percent of the cost, with the state chipping in about 28 percent toward an adequate education.” But that you’re wrong. The RSA Ch. 198:38 “adequacy” is full-funded at 100 percent by the State at $3,636.06 per pupil, that is the adequate dollar amount as set in statute by the Legislature, but that is not constitutionally adequate as for example the Charter Schools cannot provide the State Standards on such amount, plus SPED (Special Ed.) and transportation costs to $5,600 lest another $1,000 be added per student to equal about $6,600 per child per year is what they get to do the job.
So WHY is it that the gov’t schools need like $10,000 more than that? for to accomplish the same goal. Answer: inefficiency. Too many S.A.U. paper-shufflers is what I say, and who be not properly oath-ed by Article 84 and their relay by MS22 form to the DRA of the APPROPRIATE REQUEST as voted by the townsfolk is tainted with unlawfulness! They neither did “make and subscribe” the pre-scribed oath and so ought be be fired! Both the RSA Ch. 92:2 Superintendent as “chosen” by “appoint”ment and the School Board members as RSA Ch. 42:1 elected to be official “officer”s In both manner and substance do they violate the law of Article 5, Part 2 too of the N.H. Constitution in that the Tax Rate and taxes are supposed to be reasonable and proportional across-the-board as-they-say, and so across-the-state. Instead what we have are LOCAL taxes that be either illegal or unlawful. Unlawful in that when the adequacy amount is determined, that it has, then there is supposed to be no more LOCAL Ed. taxes! None! Zip, Nada. Read pages 8+9 of 19 of the Londonderry case at: https://www.courts.state.nh.us/supreme/opinions/2006/londo103.pdf so the RSA Ch. 198:4-a,IV instruction by the SAU on the MS-22 form be unlawful; plus: What is a “bill” to begin with? but that of a written statement or invoice for goods or services received in exchanged as owed. To go by the Common Usage of the English language by RSA Ch. 21:2. Thus when the Tax Collector, as under the RSA Ch. 80:4 duty “to issue tax bills” goes “beyond” his or her power, it usually a “she” as the “catch pole” here in this state, then she is a Title 18 U.S. Code 242 criminal too for violating people’s freedom of association and to dis-associate of since a School “District” is territorial in nature of applicable to the in personam rather than in rem, and so NOT to set a Tax Rate at anything other than $zero dollars from at the local source! Theft by Extortion it be otherwise, 637:5, and R.S.A. Chapter 643:1 of “Official Oppression”! too. The time has come for the B.O.S. to put their foot down! To appeal by RSA Ch. 71-B:5,II any Tax Rate (above $zero) to The BTLA to strike down as illegal to ___% of the property owners who cry: “No Taxation Without Representation” as did our ancestors who founded this country based on Freedom of Choice. ALL government operating expenses for in the schools to be “borne” by the State and so when everyone’s property taxes for such at 3/4 of the current be eliminated at the LOCAL level, then what to do for all in the residence and business category? Answer: After or THERE-upon that event to up on the RSA Ch. 77-A:2 business tax!
Joseph Haas
Gilmanton
