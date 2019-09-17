To The Daily Sun,
Ruth Larson continues an exemplar of liberal ignorance. She should have checked my facts instead of my Facebook page.
Background checks have been mandatory for 30 years. They don’t t work. Only an idiot pursues a failed policy.
But, what else would you expect from people who think its OK to kill a baby for being inconvenient, but executing a murderer is somehow “immoral.” Yet another example of Democrats blaming items for the actions unstable people like themselves. Ruth Larson should be addressing her own party’s violence and not trying to suppress the rights of the law-abiding.
It may be a big surprise to Ruth Larson and her deluded cronies, but lawbreakers won’t care about your law any more than they care about existing laws against robbery and murder. Ruth humiliating herself through publishing such ignorance is another argument in favor of background checks for these faceless writers.
Until Democrats start holding individuals responsible for their own actions, it is they, not “guns” or “the NRA” or anyone who has the blood of innocents on their hands.
And this time when Ruth goes googling she can address the substance of my comments instead of trying to vaguely attack my personality. She’s not very good at that.
Thomas Bogan
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.