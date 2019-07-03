To The Daily Sun,
July 5, 1869 Belmont Leaders decided to make it a town. Today we are going to remember them at 6 p.m. in The Historic Belmont Mill/Village area. We are also going to remember the late Town Historian Wallace Rhodes and leader of saving the Belmont Mill. Coming tonight you are going to see all the hard work done by New Town Crew for caring for the land and buildings of Belmont; and the planning done by the Board of Selectmen and Town of Belmont departments to make a special evening of remembering our past, present, and look to our future. The music group playing will help us remember 50 years ago when the Beatles were the group.
Thank you to all the town people and employees who have worked so hard to make the present an enjoyable event.
Stephen Hess
Belmont
