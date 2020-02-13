To The Daily Sun,
My mom, Louise Gibson, was a patient for the past two and a half years at the Belknap County Nursing Home, entering at the age of 96. She died this past December, having received the most loving and excellent care during her time at this nursing home. I cannot say enough about the skill, thoroughness, caring and great communication skills from all of the staff there. From administration to nursing, physical therapy to dietary, activities to housekeeping and maintenance, there was a constant demonstration of excellence and compassion.
During my mother’s last few weeks, she was also cared for by the team of Bayada Hospice services. These angels knew just what to do for my mother as well as for myself and my husband during that difficult transitional time. I am so humbled by their loving care and expertise.
In summary — we are blessed as a community to have these excellent services in our area.
Warmest thanks to all who graciously intervened in the care of my mother during her final years.
Barbara Ciak, M.D.
Meredith
