Norman “Dick” Persons — a man of great strength. He proved his strength and endurance on this earth for 92 years. Dick was born in 1928 in Laconia. He was a lifetime resident of the Lakes Region and was well known as owner and president of Persons Concrete for 37 years.
Dick met his wife, Betty, at Laconia High School with Dick graduating one year before Betty. They were married soon after graduation and Dick built their first house in his spare time and on weekends on the top of the hill on White Oaks Road.
But, as the story goes, one day out on a job in Gilford, Dick discovered the beautiful spot on Boyd Hill Road that he and Betty would purchase together and make their home for over 55 years. Although, as Dick would say, they couldn’t afford it at the time, it was 50 acres and the family that owned it gave them a very nice deal. And, it was located in Gilford, and Dick was anxious to return to Gilford where he had grown up. So, two kids from Laconia, barely out of high school began their married life together in Gilford. Dick stayed on in their home right up until his passing, with his attention to the gardens keeping him busy. He was very proud of the stone walls around the house which he built and maintained through the years.
Milo Pike said that Dick was the most generous person he ever knew. When Milo was searching for donors for Gilford Village Knolls, Dick was the first to step up to the plate. Milo described Dick as a priest, philosopher, and a psychiatrist, “salt of the earth”, and for most of us who knew Dick personally, these qualities come to mind as we remember Dick.
Dick was on the board of directors of Laconia National Bank and on the board of Lakes Region General Hospital. He shared his wisdom to make our communities a better place.
Dick loved skiing, football and tennis. He participated in and was an avid spectator and fierce competitor of all these sports, especially tennis right into his later years. Milo Pike told the story of a tennis match on his court up at Dick’s home when there came some tense moments with Claude Richer, Dick and Milo on a line call during the match.
It was Betty that loved the sheep and even showed them at farm fairs. The story goes that she came down to the playroom one night when Dick was watching football and announced that she had a name for the farm. She wanted to call it Ramblin’ Vewe: "Ram" for the rams on the farm, and "Vewe" for ewes and the beautiful view.
For over 20 years, Dick and Betty built the trails that are now known as Ramblin’ Vewe Farms. Dick liked nothing better than to get out in the woods on his bulldozer, especially on rainy days, and work the land. And, who hadn’t driven by Ramblin' Vewe Farm and seen Dick out on the tractor cutting the hay and getting it ready to be baled.
But Betty and Dick loved to walk the trails together and made their walks almost right up until Betty left for a nursing facility in Meredith.
After Betty’s passing in 2014, Dick continued to walk the trails and talk proudly of how new trails were developed, even adding biking trails. It was almost impossible to keep him off the trails, and a few times, as nightfall neared, his friends were known to have to go out and take a look around to find him.
In 2006, Dick and Betty formed the Ramblin’ Vewe Farm Trust, and, together, they selected friends who would carry on the mission of the trust, to preserve farm and hiking activities and enhance the beauty of the 300 acres. Dick placed great trust in Bill Seed, who helped bring together others to serve as trustees from our community who believed in the mission of Dick and Betty. Dick’s granddaughter, Sara, serves as a trustee. Dick took great pride in Sara’s interest and commitment to Ramblin' Vewe Farm.
Dick placed great faith in our shepherd, Jeff Keyser, and his dedication to keeping the farm viable, active and productive. Dick and Betty were both very pleased when Jeff's wife Joyce took the initiative to create and fill the Shepherd’s Hut with beautiful products from the farm. Jeff, Joyce, and their daughter Cassidy have been devoted friends to Dick for many years.
Dick and Betty were instrumental in the planning and funding of the Gilford Public Library. In 2008, the new Gilford Public Library opened its doors. It was a very proud day for Dick and Betty. It was Betty’s desire to have a beautiful new library for young and old in our community, and it gave great pleasure to Dick to fulfill her wishes. What a wonderful legacy left by Dick and Betty with the Gilford Public Library and Ramblin’ Vewe Farm.
Donations in Dick Person’s memory may be made to the Ramblin’ Vewe Farm Trust.
We will be forever grateful to the loving caretakers that watched over Dick in his last years, assuring that he could have the comfort of his home until his passing. Forever etched in our mind is sitting beside him in his living room chair enjoying the beautiful views of Lake Winnipesaukee and the Ossipees and Mount Washington in the background. With watchful eyes on the Laconia Airport, he could observe the comings and goings of our busy little airport with his toy poodle Tar in his lap or resting nearby.
With grateful hearts, we express our thanks for the generosity of spirit that Dick brought to our earth. Forever in our hearts.
•••
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.