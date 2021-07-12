“There are people in every time and every land,” Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. said, “who want to stop history in its tracks. They fear the future, mistrust the present, and invoke the security of a comfortable past which, in fact, never existed.”
Today, in this time and land, those same people have chosen a new boogie-[wo]man – Critical Race Theory (CRT) – as the new threat to their history and survival, as the nightmare that wakes parents, covered in sweat, screaming in the night.
Recently a conservative think tank – the Texas Public Policy Foundation – tweeted (then deleted) a list of 21 words/phrases it believes indicates the pernicious presence of CRT-bearing boogie-[wo]men sent to haunt innocent children.
The list, captured on a screenshot by the Texas Tribune, “How to identify critical race theory in the classroom,” included “equity, diversion, and inclusion:” “CQ – like IQ but cultural intelligence;” “micro-aggressions;” “anti-racism;” and “white privilege/fragility/supremacy/culture/prejudice.”
Heaven forbid children should understand culture, prejudice, equity, inclusion.
The Tribune’s Executive Editor, Ross Ramsey, responded: “If you’re a teacher, you want your students to know … what it’s like out there, what the history is, what their chances are, relative to everyone else, and just why things are the way they are… About who has an easy ride and who has a hard one — and why that so often doesn’t depend on education and skill, but on “social constructs” and identity …”
“The words and phrases,” Ramsey continued, “aren’t really what the current winners are worried about … They’re worried about keeping people in their place, and about how education and understanding can be so disruptive to their current standing.”
That’s the worry – that education and understanding will disrupt the current standings of those with privilege and power.
The problem is that for too long many white Americans have tended to see our history - history as recent as Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, and Breonna Taylor - as simply unfortunate events based on individual circumstances - while Black Americans believe they experience an America invested in systemic racism where their black lives matter less than white lives.
Many white Americans – those who don’t believe such racism persists – are scornful of the Black experience, believing instead that if someone fails at something it’s just because they weren’t smart enough or try hard enough.
Black Americans know better.
They know – our brothers and sisters who host centuries of memories of enslavement and oppression encoded in their DNA know – that Americans within Black, Indigenous, and other communities of color don’t have it made.
They know white Americans don’t have to give young sons ‘the talk!”
Today, it’s our obligation - as patriots and lovers of this great nation – to challenge and call out the lies, misquotes, mischaracterizations, misappropriations and deliberate deceptions of history; the attempts to suppress the franchise of people of color and minorities – the attempts to re-institutionalize patriarchy and white privilege.
Call out the most pernicious lie that CRT elevates Blacks above whites.
It’s our obligation to acknowledge that as long as white supremacist narratives persist they will continue to be an existential threat to America’s survival as a representative democracy.
The Declaration of Independence, followed by the Constitution – ratified in 1788 when New Hampshire became the ninth state to approve the Constitution – were transformative moments in world history but that doesn’t mean the individuals who set America on its aspirational path were without flaws or prejudices: as white, Christian landholders – many of whom traded in enslaved peoples – they were equally invested in protecting their own interests.
“To study the past is to unlock the prison of the present,” historian Jill Lepore writes. “The past is an inheritance, a gift and a burden. It can’t be shirked. You carry it everywhere. There is nothing for it but to get to know it.”
That inheritance is not the product of an immaculate conception but of imagination, inspiration, compromise – and deception – produced by flawed human beings who set America on its historic path – and, upon embarking on that journey, created a narrative that – along with highlighting its great accomplishments – ignored its depredations upon the weak and vulnerable as it protected a white privileged patriarchy for over 200 years.
An iniquitous path, as Nobel Laureate Toni Morrison wrote, “… free of, uninformed, and unshaped by the four-hundred-year-old presence of, first, Africans and then African-Americans in the United States.”
An iniquitous path defended by people trying to shield our children from stories of Dorcas Allen, who in 1837 killed two of her children rather than permit them to be enslaved, know of the 4 schoolgirls killed in 16th Street Baptist Church bombing, know of Emmet Till, Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice; know of children – all created equal – killed at an age when they should be in school learning history.
To understand Critical Race Theory takes both courage and hard work.
It takes courage to accept that slavery’s legacy still shapes American life.
It takes work and courage to step away from the white narrative and read Ibram X. Kendi rather than mischaracterize him, work to read Kimberlé Crenshaw (On Intersectionality and on CRT) and Isabel Wilkerson (Caste), work to read MLK’s Letter from a Birmingham Jail, which states:
“Oppressed people cannot remain oppressed forever. The yearning for freedom eventually manifests itself.”
And it takes love to teach children that all people yearn for freedom.
“So never be afraid, never be afraid to raise your voice for honesty and truth and compassion; against injustice, lying and greed,” Nobel Laureate William Faulkner told his daughter’s graduating class in Oxford, Mississippi in 1951. “If you, not just you in this room tonight, but in all the other thousands of rooms like this one … as individuals, men and women, you will change the earth.”
In truth, we can change the earth; in injustice, we will lose it.
•••
Robert Azzi is a photographer and writer who lives in Exeter. He was the 2018 Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications’ First Amendment Award winner. His columns are archived at theotherazzi.wordpress.com and he can be reached at theother.azzi@gmail.com
