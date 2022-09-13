Former President Donald Trump's lawsuit demanding that the Justice Department's investigation into his purloining and concealing of classified documents be frozen and taken over by a "special master" was a shrewd maneuver for this reason: He doesn't seem to have any actual defense to the criminal charges headed his way — unless he was entitled to repurpose the documents as stocking stuffers.

Despite The Former Guy's untethered cries that the FBI consists of "monsters" and "wolves," Trump and his lawyers know that if he is indicted, his goose is very likely cooked.

