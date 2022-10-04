When we last left U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, the former President Donald Trump appointee to the federal bench had bestowed upon the man to whom she owed her judgeship a most welcome gift. To recap: A federal magistrate reviewing a detailed FBI affidavit had found probable cause to conclude that Trump had violated the Espionage Act and committed obstruction of justice. He had thereupon authorized an FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

That search did not exactly come up empty: The FBI found some 100 classified documents that The Former Guy had unlawfully taken, unlawfully retained, unlawfully concealed and, evidently, unlawfully lied about. This was over and above the approximately 200 similarly classified documents the government had previously learned Trump took with him when he left office.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.