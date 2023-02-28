Robbins

Robbins

 Dan Watkins

President Joe Biden's dramatic train trip through a war zone to stand with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev inspired most of the world, but not everyone. Vladimir Putin's Kremlin hacks, who ardently wish not to join the thousands of Russians thrown into jail for opposing the former KGB agent's corrupt autocracy, did not applaud Biden's trip. Neither did America's MAGA set, led by Putin fanboy Tucker Carlson and others who are either looney or have lost their way. But most Americans saw Biden's unprotected trip through an area vulnerable to Russian missile attacks at any moment as a brave, historic move, one intended to physically demonstrate our solidarity with the Ukrainian people, who are suffering mass death and horrific hardship in order to resist subjugation by a brutal Russian regime.

Biden was greeted in Kiev by the man who exemplifies Ukrainian courage in the face of relentless Russian war crimes. When the Russians invaded Ukraine a year ago, no one bet on Zelenskyy remaining alive, let alone walking the streets of his country's capital. It is in no small measure thanks to Zelenskyy's ability to inspire Ukrainians and non-Ukrainians alike that his country was able to repel Russia's designs in Kiev and is holding the line against brutal assaults in the east. And he has exposed Putin as a tyrant, a war criminal and a crook.

