Republican strategists have rarely seemed more chipper in recent times than when supplies of a certain brand of baby formula ran short and gas prices ran high. Voters were buying what the GOP was selling: Joe Biden's presidency was a "failure," the overwhelming evidence to the contrary notwithstanding.

Biden had steered the country through and out the other end of the COVID-19 crisis, had managed to pass several blockbuster legislative packages that provided desperately needed financial relief through a gridlocked Congress and had presided over historic levels of job creation. He had skillfully unified Western democracies in defense of Ukraine, ensuring that, against all reasonable expectations, that brave country was able to repel Russian aggression.

