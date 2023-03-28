The fight to preserve democracy around the world has come to resemble Whac-A-Mole, with autocrats wielding power or chasing it emerging on the global scene only to be faced down, then to emerge again. The biggest battle of them all is playing out in Ukraine, where a conscience-less war criminal unrepentant about committing mass murder has sought to lay waste to civilians indiscriminately, and where a historically brave population is showing the world, quite simply, what it means to fight and die for freedom.

In Iran, tens of thousands of citizens protesting in the wake of the killing of Mahsa Amini, a young Iranian-Kurdish woman who died in the custody of that regime's "morality police," have been detained. According to human rights activists in Iran, an organization that tracks the government's repression of dissidents, at least 530 demonstrators have been killed by the mullahs' goons. That is likely an underestimation and does not include those summarily executed by the government — show executions that swiftly followed show trials.

