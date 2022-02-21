We, the undersigned, having served various terms on the Gunstock Area Commission and caring deeply about Gunstock's future success, have a compelling interest in the selection of a commissioner to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Brian Gallagher. Collectively, we represent 55 years of service to Gunstock Mountain Resort and feel we have a solid understanding of the qualifications and experience needed to be a truly effective Commissioner.
Since 1959, the Belknap County Delegation has appointed private citizens to serve as commissioners on the GAC. The appointment process was straightforward. Private citizens applied for an open position on the commission, with an interest in becoming a commissioner to give back to our community and to advance the best interest and success of Gunstock. The BCD interviewed candidates and selected that candidate with the best background, experience, and character to provide geographical and experiential balance to the GAC.
Recent developments seem to have changed the selection process and we worry that the process now appears to be highly political and controversial. Some members of the BCD now urge their preferred candidate to apply for an open position on the GAC and then lobby for their appointment. In the best interest of Gunstock, Belknap County, our towns and the GAC, politics and agendas should be removed and the process returned to one of selection based on qualifications, experience, character, and balance — period.
Gunstock is not just a ski area, it is a four-season resort operation including large land holdings and a complex physical infrastructure. It has always been understood that an effective commissioner needed to be not only a skier, but also had to have broad experience in some areas of business, finance, marketing, management of the physical infrastructure, customer service and community relations. The duties of a commissioner require a multifaceted knowledge base to effectively participate. In addition, he or she had to have earned the respect and trust of the people of the Lakes Region and had demonstrated an ability to work collaboratively with those of many differing viewpoints and interests to get things done.
Due to the complex nature of running a ski area in the current rapidly changing recreation environment, and the importance of keeping Gunstock profitable, the next commissioner needs to be able to “hit the ground running.”
We offer the BCD an independent review and evaluation of the candidates, outside of the political arena. We have no political motives or intentions here. As former commissioners, we know firsthand what the duties and responsibilities are for a commissioner and we know the background, experience, character and commitment a candidate should have in order to be an effective commissioner.
The five of us are the former commissioners who observed the oral presentations made by the three candidates at the Delegation’s meeting on Jan. 31, and also have reviewed the statements of qualifications and interest submitted to the Delegation by the three candidates. In conducting our reviews and evaluations, we are relying entirely on our own impressions, together with our own past experience in the position. None of us have a professional or personal relationship with any of the candidates.
After careful consideration of the oral presentations, the written materials and our own background reviews of each candidate via the internet and public records, we offer the following comments and recommendation in the hope they will be useful in making the selection of the most qualified candidate.
Our review of each candidate is made in the same order as the candidates were interviewed by the BCD.
Dr. David Strang is a seasoned emergency room physician who also serves as treasurer of his three-person medical practice. He has a long history of skiing, having skied in many states and in Austria as well and has participated in team racing and recreational skiing at Gunstock for years. His formal education is limited to the medical field. He is active in politics, serves as treasurer of the Belknap County Republican Committee and the Tri-County Republican Committee and has also published many politically-oriented opinion pieces. Dr. Strang’s resume does not include formal financial education or management skills in operating large physical plants.
Mr. Douglas Lambert has extensive experience in small business manufacturing specialty products and limited experience in food service, having started and operated several firms. Although his formal education ended with graduation from high school, he has years of practical experience. He is a skier and customer of Gunstock. He has served on a number of local boards, is active in politics and is a frequent publisher of politically oriented opinion pieces and letters.
Ms. Heidi Preuss has been an Olympic skier who has skied all over the world at ski areas of all types and sizes. She grew up skiing Gunstock and knows the area well. She has considerable experience in ski area management and maintains relationships with those in the industry. She also has a long career in finance and investment, having grown a small investment firm into one handling in excess of $1 billion. Her formal education includes a bachelor of arts in finance, and she completed all the coursework for a doctorate of philosophy degree in accounting. She also has extensive experience in community relations, property management and maintenance, and in long term planning and development.
We, all past Gunstock Commissioners, unanimously recommend Heidi Preuss as the best and most qualified candidate for appointment to the Gunstock Area Commission. Ms. Preuss has experience with all facets of skiing and ski area management and understands how Gunstock best integrates with the local economy and community. She has wide and varied experience in marketing, finance, investment, accounting, community relations, long term planning, property management and ski area operations. She has national and international connections throughout the ski industry.
During her oral presentation, she addressed the problems with selling or leasing Gunstock to a private operator, demonstrating a depth of knowledge and caution that could only come from experience. That kind of clear-eyed analysis is what we need going forward. Her track record and her interview show that she will not be driven by any political involvements or political or personal agendas and she is interested only in serving Gunstock and Belknap County to the best of her capabilities. With this experience, she will be able to immediately participate in the complex decision-making necessary as a commissioner.
Finally, Heidi Preuss' experience, qualifications, character and credibility provide balance on the GAC. Her knowledge of finance, investment and community relations complements the expertise of current commissioners, and her lack of political involvement provides objectivity, transparency, and clarity. Balance is what has made the GAC successful in the past — and it has been successful.
We urge each member of the Belknap County Delegation to carefully consider our recommendation of Heidi Preuss in voting to select the next Gunstock Area Commissioner.
Stephan Nix, 2015-2020
Robert H. Durfee, 2004-2019
Ruth Larson, 2013-2018
Howard Chandler, 1995-2009
Woodbury Fogg, 1987-2002
Former Gunstock Area Commissioners
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.