COTE SAINT-LUC, Quebec — If you need proof of the Anne Frank dictum ("In spite of everything, I still believe people are really good at heart") — if you doubt there is a poetry to paying it forward — if you wonder whether life can reveal a virtuous circle when on the cruel surface, it takes the form of a vicious circle — then linger for a moment on the story of Lucia Buchwald, who sold chickens and eggs in a tiny farm community overrun by the Nazis, and Nataliia Mariichyn, who this summer is living in an apartment here.

Lucia, her mother and her brother were hidden from the German invaders for two dangerous years in what today is Ukraine by a courageous family who, at great risk to themselves, harbored them under a black corrugated metal roof that covered a horse stable. More than three-quarters of a century later, as the Soviet storm sweeps through Ukraine, Nataliia has found refuge through the remarkable efforts of the very family her own relatives once saved.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.