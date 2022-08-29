I am writing in response to the front page article that appeared in The Laconia Daily Sun on Aug. 5, concerning the $500 donation to Gov. Chris Sununu’s campaign. While I and presumably most readers in Belknap County are grateful for coverage of Gunstock Mountain Resort, the front page attention (given all else that has transpired over the past year or so), in the big scope, just doesn’t cause me too much concern. While I don’t believe the organization should be making political contributions for fear of establishing an unfavorable precedent, let’s look at a couple key items:
It was $500, yes front page over $500, which represents (using $10 million in revenue), 0.005% of revenue. Really? Front page over 0.005%? Most of us probably spend 0.005% of our income on coffee in a given year.
When measuring the $500 donation, are we not losing sight of the lost revenue when Gunstock was forced to close due to the walkout of key (and highly qualified) personnel for refusing to cower to a hostile work environment created by unqualified individuals? Have we lost sight of the unnecessary legal fees incurred to assess the SoulFest management threat of imposing damages on Gunstock’s new but temporary management for what amounted to breach of contract? Such an analysis is covered in the fundamentals of business law and never should have risen to the management of outside legal critique.
If the assertion (not the statute) is Gunstock should not make political contributions, the Gunstock Area Commissioners have the ability to read the existing statute and if they too feel such a contribution is not appropriate, they had since 1959 to make the recommendation and vote on it. Unfortunately, such a recommendation would require our elected officials to read the information, understand it, take input from their constituents and show up and vote on it. After all, isn’t that what they have sworn to do? It is most unfortunate our local representatives for Alton and Barnstead: Barbara Comtois, Paul Terry and Peter Varney, not only didn’t show up at the meeting (perhaps their most important vote since 1959), but did not cast a single vote. There is a process in place, it does work but not when it is our elected officials don’t work.
The issue raised before us concerning the $500 is a juvenile guise for an avoidance of accountability (to support or prohibit such contributions — that opportunity being available since 1959), by our elected officials (thank you for those state representatives who showed up to cast their vote), when they operate by brush fire management about a business they know nothing about while shutting down a revenue generating taxpayer.
David S. Hershey of Alton is a risk manager for Axel Johnson, and a candidate for New Hampshire House District 7 representing Alton and Barnstead.
