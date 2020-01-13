There’s no other way to put it as the left and its compliant media work diligently to deny President Trump any success. Any and all of the achievements he has had are ignored. Every action he takes is criticized, often though they approved of essentially the same things when done by the previous administration. And they are now in a mode of attempting to dictate that the president must obtain congressional approval for virtually any decision he may want to make. Constitutional authority? Fuhgeddaboudit!
At the minimum, aside from the incredible divisiveness within this country, the left and the compliant press are communicating to country leaders around the world that our nation is in turmoil. And some may perceive that turmoil as weakness by the president and try to take advantage of us ... as Iran has attempted to do.
The president has made it clear that he wants to stop the endless wars, and that he wants allied nations to step up and meet their commitments on matters of defense. He has also made it abundantly clear that his first choice in difficult matters is not bombs and bullets, but financial sanctions. He wants countries to know that, if they want our protection and our financial largesse, they must respect the sovereignty of others. As he has often said, while he puts “America first”, he respects and expects other countries to exercise the same for themselves.
When historians look back at today and the now three-year resistance and denial of the left, and the fact that the overwhelming majority of the media continue to fuel the resistance on a daily basis, and they look to see what caused it to start and continue, what they will find goes something like this:
• For the first time in our country’s history, our intelligence agencies, our FBI, our Justice Department, and the White House, all worked (unsuccessfully) to ensure a presidential candidate was defeated.
• For the first time in our country’s history, a candidate sought and paid for a dossier, from foreign sources, which could be used to discredit and prevent a political opponent from being elected.
• Though the information contained in said dossier was fictional, it was presented by the FBI to the FISA court, on four different occasions, as “factual” in order to obtain ongoing search warrants against an individual. The court was not advised that the individual they wanted to spy on was a person who was actually a respected “source” for our own intelligence agencies.
• Even though the FBI knew all of the above, they subsequently appointed a “Special Counsel” to spend almost two years (and over $30 million) attempting to find “collusion” with Russia, based on the information contained in the dossier they knew to be fictional.
• When the Special Council report failed to find any evidence of “collusion”, the political left then refused to be deterred from their quest to unseat a duly-elected president and embarked on a series of congressional hearings that can best be described as a farce. Democrat chairmen of two committees denied “due process” as they refused to identify the so-called “whistle-blower” or make him available for questioning. (Please note, the so-called whistle-blower did not meet that definition, as he only had “hearsay” information passed on from other sources.) They refused to allow the Republicans on the committees the right to call witnesses, refused Republicans the right to ask a number of questions to witnesses called by the Democrats, and they now have made a mockery of the impeachment process as Democrat leaders in the House of Representatives attempt to dictate to the senate majority leader how he must conduct further “investigations” of witnesses they want.
• It must be noted, the “investigation” process is the responsibility of the House of Representatives. That body presents their evidence to the court, in this case, the Senate, and the Senate votes. The trial is presided over by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Judicial Court.
• It’s time to stop playing games with the impeachment process. Get it done.
Now it appears that the Democrats want to further obstruct our constitutional processes by demanding the president cede his constitutional authority as commander in chief to the House of Representatives. Can you imagine the chaos that would result from having to wait for House-of-Representatives approval when rapid action is of the essence? And just how secret can a secret be if 435 representatives, with a range of political views, each deciding the need for more information, or they want to speak with the intelligence agents, or the commander of the fighting force, and so on?
Sadly, every day, the hole keeps getting bigger. The resistance, the compliant press, and the politicians are only looking out for themselves as they refuse to get the “big picture” and see what it’s doing to our country and how it is seen across the world.
Bob Meade is a Laconia resident. Contact him at bobmeade13@gmail.com.
