As we enter the onset of a new election period, we are awash in the prospective candidates making their “sales pitches”. We hear “free” college, “free” healthcare, “free” income ... “Free” whatever you want as long as you vote for me (insert prospective candidate’s name). And we also hear that we’re going to move our government to the far left, to Socialism, and we’re going to take from those who have and give it to those who have not. Many of the candidates try to out-do the others with their proposed generosity. It must be noted that virtually all of these candidates are now holding some public office, mostly Federal, a few local or state. All those promises from elected officials caused me to take a look at their oath of office, and to see how their campaign promises compare to what they vowed when they took that oath.
Here’s the Congressional oath of office: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God."
Think seriously about those words. Think about the fact that each candidate has taken a sworn solemn oath to uphold them. And now think of how many of those candidates are running on a platform that is intended to replace our Democratic Republic with a socialist form of government. Aren’t all those who are promising Socialism in violation of their oath of office? After all, we are a Democratic Republic and they are espousing doing away with our form of government and replacing it with a Socialist state. If we are to be in compliance with our laws, shouldn’t any elected official promising a different form of government be removed from office and face a year and a day in prison?
(References: http://foavc.org/01page/Articles/Violation%20of%20Oath%20of%20Office%20and%20Walker%20v%20Members%20of%20Congress.htm and http://foavc.org/01page/Articles/18%20U.S.C.%201918.htm).
In addition to all the “free” stuff and the desire to move to Socialism, we now have a large Congressional group that believes we should have “open borders”. Think about that one, too. When doing so, feel as much compassion for the poor people in the world as you can. Think about helping them all ... think about the three billion people in the world who live on less than two dollars per day (Africa 650 Million, India 890 million, China 400 million, the remainder of Asia totaling 810 million, and Latin America 105 million) and the additional 2.6 million people in the world who earn less than the average resident of Mexico.
Again, think with all the compassion that you can about having open borders and accepting all those in poverty who want to come here for a better life. How long do you think it will take before our open border country becomes one of the poorest countries in the world?
There are so many things to consider. Sovereignty? Lost, and we become the modern version of the Tower of Babel, joining those countries whose populations live on less than $2.00 per day, or less than a worker in Mexico. Constitution? Discarded, as each town-city-county-state struggles to sustain its life. Law and order? Who knows what each entity will do? How many of those who can afford to flee to another country will do so? How long will it take for compassion to be a thing to be sought versus something to be given? And more, but none of it good.
And, we must not forget the desire on the left to continue pursuing the ousting of our duly elected President. In our history, no President has had to endure the constant barrage of attacks imposed on him every single day. After two years of investigation, by predominantly Democrat investigators, and about $30 million dollars in taxpayer money being spent on the investigation, the Democrats in the House of Representatives are vigorously unwilling to accept the Special Counsel’s results and are continuing to pursue their attempt to find a way to oust President Trump from office. While some of their actions may be a strategy designed to prevent the re-election of the President, it may also be that the Democrats need to keep the focus on Trump in an effort to prevent light from being shined on the Obama-Clinton-deep-state corruption that has taken place at the senior levels in the Justice Department, the FBI, by the Director of the CIA, and Director of the NIA. As long as these actions continue, the deeper the divide in our nation will become.
Texan Sam Houston first said, a nation divided cannot stand. Abraham Lincoln later used that quote concerning the civil war. We should be wise enough to recognize their wisdom and heal the divide we have.
