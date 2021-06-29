Share your own opinions
We've received feedback recently about letters in our opinion section. We invite all our readers to share their thoughts by writing a letter to the editor.
Letters should be written in the third person, be respectful in tone, avoid personal attacks and name-calling, and address a topic of general public interest. Writers may submit one letter per week, up to a maximum of 500 words. We consider all letters for publication, but cannot print all submissions in due to the volume of letters we receive. Some letters may be published online only. Priority will be given to letters that address local issues.
