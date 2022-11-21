CONWAY — An owner of Zeb’s General Store is pushing back against a proposal to add paid parking to North Conway Village, which selectmen will discuss next week.
Selectmen are scheduled to meet Nov. 22 to discuss the idea. Selectmen’s agendas are posted Monday. to conwaynh.org
The town instituted paid parking several years ago for out-of-towners at Davis Park, First Bridge and Smith Eastman Landing — $20 per day or $3 per hour at Smith Eastman.
Now, town staff propose charging for parking in North Conway Village. According to Town Manager John Eastman, Public Works Director Andrew Smith will present details of the new paid parking plan at Tuesday’s meeting.
“It’s paid parking throughout the entire village, which would include Norcross, Main Street and some side streets and our leased parking that we have by HEB (Engineers),” said Eastman.
Eastman told selectmen that Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Michelle Cruz and several area business owners have expressed interest in attending.
One business owner who is particularly concerned about paid parking is Peter Edwards, a co-owner of Zeb’s, which is located in the heart of North Conway Village.
His letter to selectmen was shared with the Sun by the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce, of which the Sun is a member.
Edwards said paid parking would put village businesses at a competitive disadvantage to those on the strip.
“The appeal of the village is centered on the large number of unique, ‘locally owned’ retail shops, restaurants and lodging establishments as well as a lovely park with many activities for kids. The Conway Scenic Railroad, Community Center and the Country Club, along with other attractions, add to this appeal,” wrote Edwards.
“All of our businesses must compete with the growing number of box stores, chain restaurants and hotels. Many small businesses facing similar competition in other communities have had to close due to the inability to compete.
“Our village businesses have been most fortunate to be able to survive due to the accessibility by car and the availability of parking, along with the appeal provided by a diverse group of unique retail, restaurants and lodging establishments.”
Edwards continued, “Parking is a key factor when anyone makes a decision to visit a particular location. Most fortunately, the village has a substantial number of parking spaces and this has been an extremely important factor in our ability to attract visitors. Charging a fee to park in the village would be detrimental for all of our businesses in the village.”
Edwards also is concerned paid parking would stymie businesses’ ability to find employees.
Eastman said senior staff town will suggest to selectmen there be provisions made for local workers. Money raised from the program would offset the cost of the town’s public works department. If selectmen approve, paid parking could start in May.
