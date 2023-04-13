NHPR is suspending activity on Twitter as of April 13, joining NPR and many public radio stations across the country in standing up for the editorial independence and integrity of our journalism.

Last week, Twitter falsely labeled NPR’s official account “state-affiliated media,” a category encompassing foreign government propaganda sites from which Twitter’s own guidelines properly excluded NPR. The designation later was changed to “government-funded media,” but the false insinuation of government influence on NPR journalism remains.

