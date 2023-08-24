Equal access to housing is a fundamental right, but discrimination still persists in our communities. However, there is ongoing work being done to promote fair housing, encourage open communities, and put an end to housing discrimination.

The Fair Housing Project of NH Legal Assistance, a statewide nonprofit law firm serving low-income residents, is offering a virtual training session for individuals interested in becoming fair housing testers. This is an opportunity to actively contribute to the fight against housing discrimination and work on an exciting civil rights project.

