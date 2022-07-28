flood damage

Flood damage photographed along Crane Brook Road on the Acworth/Langdon border in the summer of 2021. (File photo by Hannah Schroeder/Sentinel Staff)

Legislation Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law Friday is aimed at speeding aid to New Hampshire communities hit by natural disasters, such as the heavy rain and flooding that caused millions of dollars in damage in Cheshire and Sullivan counties last year.

N.H. Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, said climate change is likely to make these types of calamities more common.

