CONWAY — If you were at Settlers Green on Saturday, you were bound to notice the groups of (mainly women) shoppers thronging the stores. That’s because it’s the popular “Bring a Friend” weekend — with deals, discounts and dining promotions — that has transformed the once slow month of November into one one of the busiest in the Mount Washington Valley.

Another month that will bring the crowds is January, when the North Conway retail attraction will be celebrating its 35th anniversary with special events.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.