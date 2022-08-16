A new partnership between Harvard University, the state of New Hampshire and New Hampshire Children’s Trust is aimed at improving the effectiveness of supports that are available to vulnerable children and families across the state, with a focus on prevention efforts.

The program, which launched Aug. 9, is called the Child & Family Wellbeing Accelerator. It’s a project of the Harvard Kennedy School’s Government Performance Lab and is designed to help state and local governments put reforms in place to prevent crises before they occur, and keep families together. New Hampshire was selected from dozens of applicants to participate in the program, in a selection process that weighed applicants’ potential for impact, their vision for innovative solutions and their commitment to improving child and family wellbeing.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.