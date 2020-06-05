Merrimack Valley High School seniors will cross the finish line of The Magic Mile in drive-through graduation ceremony.

LOUDON — Reflecting the spirit of the class of 2020, the graduating class at Merrimack Valley High School will cross the finish line of their high school careers at New Hampshire Motor Speedway during a special graduation event. With the cancellation of traditional graduation ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NHMS and MVHS are teaming up to send seniors off in a memorable way, by driving on The Magic Mile and crossing the Granite Stripe on Saturday, June 13.

"The class of 2020 has certainly endured a year of challenge," said David McGrath, executive vice president and general manager, NHMS. "These young people have worked so hard, shown great determination, and we're so proud of their efforts."

The MVHS class of 2020 has 185 students coming from Loudon, Penacook, Boscawen, Salisbury, Webster and Andover. The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. with speeches from Principal David Miller and seniors Logan Cassin and Laura Earle. Retiring English teacher Ray Bailey will offer a commencement address, and graduating seniors will cross the finish line once their name and honors recognitions are announced.

"Through the speedway's commitment to its communities, it has not only provided us the opportunity to safely, appropriately and respectfully pay homage to the members of the class of 2020, it will also make this a memorable experience for these deserving students," said Miller.

Students will parade from the school to the speedway and line up for the ceremony. Each graduate and their immediate family will be invited to enter the infield, drive onto the speedway through turns three and four, and park while speeches and commencement addresses are made through the public address system. Following speeches, cars will be directed through a processional from turn four, down the front stretch, across the finish line, to turn one, where they will exit.

"We are hopeful that the commencement ceremony and celebration for the class of 2020 will be special, memorable and will show our deep appreciation and respect to the students and families who have made it to the finish line," said Mark MacLean, superintendent of Merrimack Valley School District. "You are an inspiration to us all."

To comply with recommended social distancing practices, families and guests will be limited to one car per graduate and required to remain in the vehicle with the student for the duration of the ceremony. Only vehicles with a graduating senior will be allowed in the infield. Spectators will not be allowed in the grandstands per guidelines from the state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention limiting large gatherings.

For more details, visit mvhs.mvsdpride.org.