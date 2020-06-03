LACONIA — The School Board on Tuesday approved plans for an outdoor and socially-distant Laconia High School graduation which administrators said will have most of the customs long associated with the ceremony.
“It’s very similar to what we traditionally do,” board member Bob Champlin said of the plan, which calls for the 102 graduates to be space out across the playing field of the Bank of New Hampshire Stadium, with no more than 204 guests watching from the stands. “It’s going to look like a very traditional graduation.”
The School Board gave its unanimous approval to the plan after hearing a detailed presentation by Champlin, High School Principal Michael Fredericksen, and Athletic Director Craig Kozens.
The ceremony is scheduled to take place Friday, June 12, starting at 6:30 p.m. The program is expected to last between 60 and 90 minutes, Superintendent Steve Tucker said. Afterward, the graduates and their guests will return to their vehicles to form a caravan for a parade around Lake Opechee.
If the weather on Friday is bad, the ceremony will take place the following day, June 13, at 10 a.m.
Champlin was confident that the ceremony could be conducted safely, given all the precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus. He added that since the number of COVID-19 diagnoses in Belknap County accounted for just 1 percent of the cases statewide, that “gives us confidence” that the format for the ceremony is both feasible and prudent. But, Champlin added, should there be a spike or surge in coronavirus cases in Belknap County, the ceremony would not be held.
The ceremony is patterned on the outdoor graduation held at the U.S. Air Force Academy in April, when cadets marched 8 feet apart to their socially-distant seats.
The seats on the field at the LHS stadium will be spaced 10 feet apart. The graduates will never get closer than 6 feet from each other, Champlin explained.
Each graduate is limited to bringing two guests to the ceremony. Ushers will escort them two-by-two to their predesignated seat in the stands.
Professional photographers have been hired to take photographs, which will be made available to parents online without charge.
The stadium bleachers will be power-washed prior to the ceremony. Members of the school’s staff have been assigned to monitor toilet facilities to ensure cleanliness, sanitation and social distancing. But Champlin urged all those coming to the ceremony to go to the toilet before arriving at the school. As an additional precaution, sanitizing gel will be available in the stands.
When the ceremony ends, the graduates will march off the field while maintaining social distancing, and will then rejoin their guests and return to their car. Once the last graduate and guests get into their vehicle, Laconia Police and Fire Department vehicles will lead them in a parade down Union Avenue to Church Street, then onto North Main Street as far as Elm Street, where the parade will proceed toward Lakeport. At the end of Elm Street the caravan will turn right onto Union Avenue and return to the school.
