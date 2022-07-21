Emily Negron

Emily Negron, from Puerto Rico, said she doesn't have much money to install an air conditioner. But if her landlord gives her the green light to install one, she said she would search high and low. (Courtesy photo/ Gaby Lozada/NHPR)

 

 

There are three windows in Emily Negron’s Manchester apartment, and she keeps them all open — hoping the wind will help bring down the temperature. Still, the place feels humid and hot.

Negron knew there was no air conditioning when she moved in two months ago, but she took the apartment anyway because it fit her budget. To deal with this summer's heat, she’s been drinking extra water and cooling off by opening the door of her fridge. She also has a fan.

