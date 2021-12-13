CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday it has identified the first case of the COVID-19 virus omicron variant in a resident of the state.
This person is an adult from Cheshire County who traveled out-of-state and was exposed to another person who subsequently was identified with the omicron variant infection, according to state health officials. The New Hampshire resident, who was considered fully vaccinated but was not yet boosted, had a mild illness and has since recovered during home isolation. Close contacts are taking appropriate public health precautions. There have been no identified public or occupational exposures, official said.
To read the full story, visit seacoastonline.com/story/news/state/2021/12/13/omicron-variant-nh-covid-case-identification-symptoms/6498411001.
•••
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.