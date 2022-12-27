CONCORD — Former state Rep. Stacie Laughton, a longtime Nashua resident and one of three Democrats elected in November to serve Nashua’s Ward 4, has heeded party leaders’ calls for her resignation in the wake of her latest scrape with the law.
Laughton, whose legal troubles go back some 15 years, resigned effective Dec. 22, according to an order issued by the House Clerk’s office.
Most recently, Laughton, 38, of 80 Elm St., Apt. 1, was arrested by Nashua police on a warrant that Hudson police had issued for her arrest on stalking allegations, stemming from alleged incidents last summer and fall. The latter of the two sets of charges were filed on Nov. 12, four days after she was elected for a second consecutive term as Ward 4 state representative.
When Laughton appeared in Nashua district court on the charges, Judge Kimberly Chabot ordered her held in jail, based on her findings that releasing Laughton would present a danger to the alleged victim as well as members of the community.
She was released about a week ago and subsequently filed her resignation. Among those who had been calling for her to tender that resignation were state Democratic Party chairman Ray Buckley and House Democratic leader Matt Wilhelm.
It’s likely a special election will be called to fill Laughton’s seat for the remainder of the two-year term, but no date has been announced as yet.
Previous reporting by the NH Journal and InDepthNH.org was used in this article.
