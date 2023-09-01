At a former Sears store, consumers who once searched for bargains on toasters, vacuum cleaners and air conditioners may soon test their fortunes at slot-like machines and card tables.

ECL Entertainment, together with Clairvest, a Toronto-based private equity firm, plans to open a 130,000-square-foot charitable gaming facility at the southeastern corner of the Pheasant Lane Mall in Nashua in late 2024. In opening the site, ECL will transfer the licenses from its earlier acquisition of The Lucky Moose Casino & Tavern and The River Casino & Sports Bar, also in Nashua.

