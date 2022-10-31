PORTSMOUTH — With 10 days left until the election, first lady Jill Biden swung through the state Saturday to stump for Democrats up and down the Nov. 8 ballot, including Sen. Maggie Hassan and other incumbents locked in tight contests.

Biden met with candidates and supporters late Saturday afternoon at the Democratic Coordinated Campaign field office in Portsmouth, where she said the work that volunteers put into these final days of the campaign may determine the outcome.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.